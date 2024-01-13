Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,351 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after buying an additional 519,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 418,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

