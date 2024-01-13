Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 320 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.41. 1,955,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.56.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

