Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in HP were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 21.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in HP by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 540,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.81. 6,883,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,058,068. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.