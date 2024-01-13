Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CI traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.95 and a 200 day moving average of $289.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

