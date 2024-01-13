Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $73,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of LMT traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.18. The stock had a trading volume of 966,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,960. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.53 and a 200 day moving average of $444.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

