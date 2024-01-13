Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,920,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,551,486. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

