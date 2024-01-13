Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases Shares of 6,000 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nuvei by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,091,000 after buying an additional 309,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 81,947 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Nuvei stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,609. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

