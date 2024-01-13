Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 3%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 145,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 425,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

