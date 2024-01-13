QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.20. 6,546,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

