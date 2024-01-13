Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $202.46. 525,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,660. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average of $193.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

