Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 957,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.8 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

