Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Up 2.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $40.36. 28,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 52,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qurate Retail Company Profile

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $34,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.