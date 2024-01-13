Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. 5,884,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.