Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.56. 39,594,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.27. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

