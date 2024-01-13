Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

