Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,598,000.

FIW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $95.63.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

