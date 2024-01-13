Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 12,904 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 152.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 829,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after buying an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 546,015 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 458,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EWW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,233. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

