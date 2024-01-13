Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 2,842 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

