Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 5,040 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.38. 1,779,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

