Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,956 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,435 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.