Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. 1,126,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

