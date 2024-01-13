Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VDC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,226. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.71.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.