Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.43. 1,763,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.21. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

