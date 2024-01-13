Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.98. 5,641,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

