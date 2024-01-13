Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. 3,070,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,017. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

