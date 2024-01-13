Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $76.56. 15,458,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

