Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.91. 3,816,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $378.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

