Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. 1,035,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $181.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

