Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

