Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 296,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,622,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,766. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.