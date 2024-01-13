Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.05. 5,568,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,237. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

