Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

