Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

NYSE MKC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 1,514,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

