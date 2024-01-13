Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.68. 449,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,221. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.64 and a 52 week high of $487.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

