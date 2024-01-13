Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. 30,373,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

