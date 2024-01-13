Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PWR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.46. 525,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average of $193.78.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.