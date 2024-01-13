Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

