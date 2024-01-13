Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

