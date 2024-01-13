Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 1,609,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,414. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

