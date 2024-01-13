Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.91. The company has a market capitalization of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.