Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 8,303,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,644,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

