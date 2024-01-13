Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,280,000 after buying an additional 5,831,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,316,000 after buying an additional 190,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 174,638 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. 1,159,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

