Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.7% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 809,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,657. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

