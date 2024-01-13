Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shell stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,917. The firm has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.