Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

