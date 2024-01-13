Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

