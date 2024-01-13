Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

