Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,551. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $230.08 and a 12 month high of $309.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.65.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

