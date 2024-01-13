Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $217.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,285,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

