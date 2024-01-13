Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. 5,727,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

